Dairy farmer 'rammed' neighbour's car with teleporter causing fatal injuries, court hears

A dairy farmer "intentionally rammed" the car of a neighbouring farmer with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him "catastrophic injuries" resulting in death, a jury has heard.

A dairy farmer "intentionally rammed" the car of a neighbouring farmer with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him "catastrophic injuries" resulting in death, a jury has heard.

Michael Ferris (63), of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Tralee to the murder of 73-year-old tillage farmer John Anthony O'Mahony at Rattoo on April 4, 2017.

The court heard that a 'crow banger' used to scare birds away from crops at the centre of a row between the pair would go off every four minutes and 26 seconds.

Opening the trial, counsel for the DPP, Patrick McGrath SC, said that just before 8am on the morning of April 4, 2017, the accused man, Michael Ferris, was driving a teleporter "with large prongs" on a country road.

He said the jury would hear he "intentionally rammed" the blue Peugeot 508 car driven by the deceased "on a number of occasions."

This caused severe damage to the car "and catastrophic injuries" which resulted in death a short time later.

Mr McGrath said that the deceased suffered "at least five penetrating wounds" - at least two through the body and through his back. There were multiple penetrating wounds of the heart and liver.

The court heard Mr O'Mahony and his brother had bought 100 acres of land in Rattoo in the late 1980s, initially for vegetable growing but in recent years were using it for tillage. A bachelor farmer, the deceased lived in a townland not far from Rattoo.