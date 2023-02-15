Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dairy cow numbers rise by 5,000 while overall cattle numbers drop, new CSO figures show

The increase in dairy cow numbers comes as the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue last month said a voluntary reduction scheme for dairy farmers had the support of members of the Food Vision Dairy Group and if such a scheme comes into place, 2022 will be the reference year. Expand

Close

The increase in dairy cow numbers comes as the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue last month said a voluntary reduction scheme for dairy farmers had the support of members of the Food Vision Dairy Group and if such a scheme comes into place, 2022 will be the reference year.

The increase in dairy cow numbers comes as the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue last month said a voluntary reduction scheme for dairy farmers had the support of members of the Food Vision Dairy Group and if such a scheme comes into place, 2022 will be the reference year.

The increase in dairy cow numbers comes as the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue last month said a voluntary reduction scheme for dairy farmers had the support of members of the Food Vision Dairy Group and if such a scheme comes into place, 2022 will be the reference year.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

The overall number of dairy cows in the national herd increased by 5,000 (0.3pc) to 1.51m between December 2021 and 2022, while the total number of cattle dropped by 1.5pc, new CSO figures show.

The figures show the total number of cattle aged one to two years grew by 34,500 (2pc) while cattle aged two years and over (excluding cows and bulls) rose by 5,200 (1.6pc).

Most Watched

Privacy