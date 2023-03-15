Dairy bull calf price crashes as live export grounds to a halt

Friesian bull calves have dropped by 50pc in value as a result of disruptions in live export to France, Bandon Mart Manager Sean Dennehy has told the Farming Independent.

It’s understood the disruptions in France are connected to the ongoing protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plans to raise the legal age of retirement to 64 from 62.

A vote is set to take place in parliament this week and it is expected that demonstrations will continue for the coming days.

“Shipping type calves have been knocked by €30-40/hd. These Friesian bull calves, weighing between 50-60kg are making €15-20 now,” Mr Dennehy said.

“Only yesterday we got the news of the freight disruption and we had 700-800 calves booked in.

We’re used to this from the point of view of bad weather.

“Farmers will likely react by keeping their calves home this week and waiting for trade to resume. I’m optimistic that trade won’t be disrupted for too long.”

Macroom Mart Jerh O’Sullivan told the Farming Independent that trade had been strong during the Saturday sale, but the outlook for upcoming sales has changed dramatically.

“On Saturday we had a good trade in Macroom. The prices were respectable with up to €50 being given for export type calves,” he said.

“The Friesian bulls being bought by shippers takes them out of the way and leaves the better calves for the home buyers.

“It’s these 2-3 week old calves that are in the eye of the storm. We’re at the peak of the Friesian bull season at the moment.

“Now they aren’t able to get away, it pulls the whole market down. It’s amazing the difference that 24 hours can make.”

A calf exporter in the south of the country told the Farming Independent that recent poor weather conditions also led to disruptions in live exports.

“We were supposed to have a boat leaving Cork tomorrow for Cherbourg but it has been cancelled due to protests in France,” they said.

“This will leave up to 5,000 calves that might not get out until next week at some stage. No one else is buying calves in this region.

“I give €10-50 for Friesians and €80-160 for Angus calves. The top Angus can get anything up to €300. I don’t take any Jerseys at all.”