Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dairy bull calf price crashes as live export grounds to a halt

A calf exporter in the south of the country told the Farming Independent that recent poor weather conditions have also led to disruptions in live export. Expand

Close

A calf exporter in the south of the country told the Farming Independent that recent poor weather conditions have also led to disruptions in live export.

A calf exporter in the south of the country told the Farming Independent that recent poor weather conditions have also led to disruptions in live export.

A calf exporter in the south of the country told the Farming Independent that recent poor weather conditions have also led to disruptions in live export.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Friesian bull calves have dropped by 50pc in value as a result of disruptions in live export to France, Bandon Mart Manager Sean Dennehy has told the Farming Independent.

It’s understood the disruptions in France are connected to the ongoing protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plans to raise the legal age of retirement to 64 from 62.

Most Watched

Privacy