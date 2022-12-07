Dáil hears of long delays in deciding who to help with urgent fuel costs

People usually granted aid for energy costs in a cold snap now have to wait up to three months to have their cases heard, it emerged yesterday.

The Dáil was told of long delays in urgent cases, despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling on people to make sure they have the heating on as the temperature falls below zero over the coming days.

Mr Martin said the elderly in particular should keep their heating on during the current freeze as “health comes first”.

He said there are a range of supports available for those in emergency situations in addition to the “raft of payments” the Government has already introduced.

But Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane said temperatures were expected to drop below freezing for a prolonged period, yet there was no acute response for anyone suddenly unable to pay for heat.

Most workers and families cannot get the fuel allowance, which is mean-tested, but they can access an Additional Needs Payment.

However it can no longer be granted on the spot by a community welfare officer.

She said: “If only it was that simple. It’s an important support in cases of emergency or an urgent situation. But applications are taking 10 to 12 weeks to process. Households cannot wait this length of time.”

Ms Kerrane said community welfare officers should be able to decide on Additional Needs Payments.

“The quickest way for people to get financial support is through local community welfare officers back on the ground where they can have walk-in appointments that are no longer available.”

Mr Martin said the country “should be okay” in terms of energy supply during the cold spell, while acknowledging he could not give “ultimate guarantees”.

Speaking in Tirana, Albania, where it was unseasonably warm yesterday, Mr Martin said: “Health comes first in respect of heating.

“So we would say to people, you know, in the context of such cold weather, to make sure to have the heating on and particularly our senior citizens.”

He added: “I think there are mechanisms there if a person is in an emergency situation or needs, emergency assistance that can be provided.”

But Ms Kerrane disputed this, and said no grants would be made because the freeze would be over by the time an appointment took place.

Defending the situation in the Dáil, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said: “I appreciate that the cold weather, which has arrived and is to get worse, is a real concern for many households.

“We want people to be comfortable in their homes. I will take up the specific issue about the timeframe that some applications for Additional Needs Payments are taking.

“We would ask people who are in need to engage with the department and, indeed, with their utility companies, but, above all else, to stay warm and comfortable in the days ahead.”

The Taoiseach said the Government had provided significant supports since the Budget and a series of once-off payments. He cited the announcement this week of a significant expansion of the fuel allowance.

Easing the means test on people aged over 70 is expected to benefit an extra 81,000 households.

“There will be the double Christmas bonus and so forth and there has been a raft of payments since the Budget,” Mr Martin added.

“So we believe that should enable people to get through the winter. But, like everything, we keep everything under review.”

In terms of security of supply, Ireland “should be okay”, he said. “One can never give ultimate guarantees for the entirety of the winter period. But we’ve had a mild winter so far and we are about to enter into, obviously, a difficult week or two in terms of the climate.”

