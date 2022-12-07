Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dáil hears of long delays in deciding who to help with urgent fuel costs

Mr Martin said the elderly in particular should keep their heating on during the current freeze as &ldquo;health comes first&rdquo;. Expand

Close

Mr Martin said the elderly in particular should keep their heating on during the current freeze as &ldquo;health comes first&rdquo;.

Mr Martin said the elderly in particular should keep their heating on during the current freeze as “health comes first”.

Mr Martin said the elderly in particular should keep their heating on during the current freeze as “health comes first”.

Senan Molony and Hugh O'Connell

People usually granted aid for energy costs in a cold snap now have to wait up to three months to have their cases heard, it emerged yesterday.

The Dáil was told of long delays in urgent cases, despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling on people to make sure they have the heating on as the temperature falls below zero over the coming days.

Most Watched

Privacy