Dáil committee seeks 'major review' of 'broken' TB scheme

The Agriculture Minister has been urged to conduct “a major review” of his Department’s Bovine Tuberculosis Eradication Programme as costs and disease rates rise.

In a report to the Department, the Joint Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) says, as of 2021, the Irish herd recorded “the highest TB levels in the EU” at over 4.3pc, up from an historic low of 3.2pc in 2016.

It comes despite a surge in programme funding from €82m in 2015 to €97m in 2020, with a further €1bn projected spend by 2030.

PAC chairman Brian Stanley (SF) says “it’s time for a major reset of the scheme”.

“It’s clear TB in the herd has increased from just over 3pc in 2016 to towards 5pc, and obviously it’s a larger herd now, so the numbers are far greater.

“It’s important we have a scheme to control bovine TB, but this scheme appears to be broken and needs radical reform.

“The overall cost is escalating with a projection this year of over €100m. Simultaneously, because of poor performance, EU funding has decreased from almost 13pc in 2015 to 4/5pc. The big funders are farmers, taxpayers, the state.

“I’m calling on Minister McConalogue to carry out a major review of the scheme at this time, nothing else is going to do it. He needs to grab this scheme by the scruff of the neck.

“Senior officials and experts must identify what mistakes are being made? What practices are not working? Are there learnings from abroad?

“As a Public Accounts Committee, we’re seeking a detailed, itemised breakdown of where the money goes under the scheme… there is some speculation it has turned into a bit of an industry.”

ICSA animal health chairman Hugh Farrell says he’s sought the spending breakdown “for years” and warned of “Department staffing and resource issues”.

On the rise in TB rates, he said “there’s a good chance we’re only seeing a rise this year due to the drought and badgers coming out.

“Overall, this has been brought on by an industry Government encouraged us to grow.

“The cost of TB has to be allowed to go up, we must expect it, because we’ve increased our dairy output and production numbers. But we’re bringing billions back in revenue, so the cost of the increase in TB is nothing to that return to the exchequer.”