DAFM 'gave Coillte go-ahead' to 'make a deal' with Gresham House last summer, claims Sinn Féin

The Department of Agriculture provided Coillte with “the go-ahead it needed” to approach Gresham House to “make a deal” on the formation of a commercial forestry investment fund last summer, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy has claimed.

Addressing his party’s motion against the new team-up between the semi-state forestry business and the UK asset manager, which will allow Irish/foreign investors to buy/plant c4,000ha of bare land with DAFM grants and premia, and acquire c8,000ha of existing forestry over the next five years, deputy Carthy said he had obtained fresh insights on the arrangement just yesterday.

It comes as Fianna Fail and Fine Gael backbenchers are expected to come under pressure this evening when the Dáil will vote on the private members' motion which calls on Government “to instruct Coillte to immediately halt their proposed joint venture with Gresham House.”

The update also comes ahead of today’s much anticipated Agriculture Committee meeting where Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett will face further scrutiny on this latest dilemma that has engulfed the farm forestry sector.

Speaking in the Dáil last night, and positioned straight across from the Agriculture House ministers, the Cavan-Monaghan TD said: “A small text in parliamentary response that I received from you today, Minister, but you didn’t repeat here tonight, but I’ll put it into the record of the Dáil, and it’s the first time I was aware of this.

“It states: ‘A shareholder letter of execution issued to Coillte on June 2, 2022, which included a direction to Coillte to, this is a quote, ‘develop initiatives to support and realise the planting of such forest to a meaningful scale in the years ahead whether as part of their core business or as participants in a subsidiary or partnership enterprise’.

“It is clear that you were aware of what Coillte was planning to do and that that letter of expectation was the go ahead, the mandate, that Coillte needed in order to approach Gresham House and make the deal.

“This is not something that you were not aware of, you were absolutely aware of it throughout the process, but you kept this house, the Agriculture Committee, the sector, the farmers of Ireland completely in the dark; and then you come here before us and you tell us ‘there is nothing we can do, the deal is already made’.

“It is absolute cynicism, it is the reason we have a crisis in forestry, it is the reason why we are failing to meet our targets.

“What we have now is a deal that will see a venture, owned by a British investment fund, purchase thousands of hectares of Irish land – most of that land, as the Minister uses in defence of it, is actually already forested, only 3,500ha of 12,000ha is actually new afforestation so where does that fit into any Climate Action Plan?

“This will see prices inflated beyond the reach of most family farmers, this deal will see Irish taxpayers' money, tens of millions of it, being used to subsidise the actual purchase of land by a British investment company.

“And you’ve cited this notion that ‘it’s only 1pc of the overall target’. Imagine, having faced the challenges you’re facing on your first one percent, what hope do we have that this Government has any prospect of meeting the further 99pc that is actually required for us to reach our climate action targets?”

Responding on the matter last night Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue admitted Coillte’s decision to partner with Gresham House on the €200m Irish Strategic Forestry Fund, which includes €25m flanked by the Irish Strategic Investment Fund, “is not our preferred option”.

“Coillte have signed up to a five-year contract which is well within their remit operating a semi-state agency.

“We want to enable Coillte as to how they can work more closely with farmers, but also in terms of how they can work more closely with the state in relation to getting back into the afforestation space.

“But they have signed up to this five-year contract which in total is 4000ha of new afforestation – that would amount to 1pc of what our overall national target is for new afforestation between now and 2050, so it’s a small part of what our overall target is,” the minister said.