DAFM 'gave Coillte go-ahead' to 'make a deal' with Gresham House last summer, claims Sinn Féin

The update also comes ahead of today&rsquo;s much anticipated Agriculture Committee meeting where Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett will face further scrutiny on this. Expand

The update also comes ahead of today’s much anticipated Agriculture Committee meeting where Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett will face further scrutiny on this.

Claire Mc Cormack

The Department of Agriculture provided Coillte with “the go-ahead it needed” to approach Gresham House to “make a deal” on the formation of a commercial forestry investment fund last summer, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy has claimed.

Addressing his party’s motion against the new team-up between the semi-state forestry business and the UK asset manager, which will allow Irish/foreign investors to buy/plant c4,000ha of bare land with DAFM grants and premia, and acquire c8,000ha of existing forestry over the next five years, deputy Carthy said he had obtained fresh insights on the arrangement just yesterday.

