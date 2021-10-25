Cuts to cattle numbers would hit rural economy, wipe billions of agri output and lead to thousands of job losses

Cuts to cattle numbers to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets would significantly impact the rural economy, wipe potentially billions of agricultural output and lead the thousands of job losses.

The stark predictions are contained within a report published yesterday by the Climate Advisory Council as it submitted to Government crucial carbon budgets consistent with a 51pc reduction in greenhouse gases in 2030.

The Council said only relatively small reductions in agricultural GHG emissions can be achieved by currently proven technical mitigation alone and that under all scenarios analysed, these alone are insufficient to leave Agriculture within any of its core carbon budget scenarios considered.

It said progressively larger reductions in agricultural GHG emissions require actions to reduce livestock agricultural activity.

It's report detailed the results of modelling of scenarios where significant cuts to cattle numbers are envisaged.

For example under the Carbon Budget Scenarios where agricultural GHG are required to reduce by 30pc or more, suckler cow inventories decline from just above 1 million head in 2018 to circa 200,000 head by 2030.

While the cuts to cattle numbers modelled do help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the sector, the Council admits they have impacts on agricultural output value and agricultural sector income.

It also says large changes in bovine agricultural output volume will have large knock on consequences for economic activity levels and employment in the Food processing sector and for the wider Irish economy.

Under a scenario where a 20pc emissions cut is demanded of agriculture over €1 billion could be wiped off the sector's output that figure rises to over €4 billion when a 51pc cut is envisaged.

Analysis by Teagasc of the carbon budget scenarios suggests, that without intervention, potential job losses in the agri-food sector would be between 6,000 and 13,000 in a scenario of 20% emissions cuts to between 21,000 and 45,000 job losses in a scenario of 40% emissions cuts.

However, the Council did say the acceleration of technology development leading to additional emission mitigation possibilities and increasing the rate of technology adoption could help to avoid the need for a reduction in bovine agriculture activity levels.

It said Teagasc (and other researchers) are investigating a range of technologies that could deliver additional mitigation in the future, but said these still require further development before deployment.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the country’s most productive farmers “simply cannot remain viable with the level of restrictions that are proposed and this will have profound implications for the rural economy.”

“Some may compare the targets to other sectors and think agriculture has got a fair deal, but the Government has not considered the implications for individual farmers and the sector.”

“It’s also important to realise that increases in the cost of energy and transport fuel are already impacting on the viability of farms and rural businesses,” he said.

“The frustration for farmers is that they know that if less food is produced in Ireland, it will be produced elsewhere, with a higher carbon footprint.”.

“The world’s population is growing and is likely to increase from 7.5 billion today to 10 billion by 2050. More food will be needed, not less,” he said.

System Change

It's 'questionable' whether the number of dairy cows in the country can be sustained at the current level, Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has said.

Speaking on RTE's the Week in Politics last weekend, the Green Party Minister also said there was 'widespread acceptance' that the dairy herd cannot continue to be expanded.

We're looking to introduce system change in agriculture. So we really have to wean ourselves off fossil fuels across the board and in agriculture, that means weaning ourselves off fossil-fuel-fertilisers and finite mined minerals and we can do that," she said.

When asked if we can sustain it at the size its at, the Minister said: "that would have to be questionable, because a dairy cow emits, you know, almost twice as much methane as a suckler cow.

"So we know that absolutely has to be looked at. And again, if we can adopt system changes that will reduce our reliance on fossil fuels in the sector, and dairy and beyond.

"I've seen the research and Teagasc and others, and they are looking at different types of utilising different types of grasses, which can reduce like fertiliser use to zero that that's significant," she said.

Meanwhile, Junior agriculture minister Martin Heydon has hit out at the "lazy narrative" that culling the national herd is the only way to reduce carbon emissions.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Heydon said there is a need for a "stable" herd and that farmers must form part of the solution to the climate crisis.

"I do think there's a lazy narrative out there in some quarters that kind of just suggests reducing the national herd will fix all the problems and farmers are the problem and we can get rid of the cows, that will solve all the problems," he said.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said methane from the national dairy herd will increase even if animal numbers remain static.

The agency found enteric methane emissions, released from the gut of animals through belching, increased by almost 20pc per cow per year over the last 30 years.

A further increase of more than 6pc per animal is anticipated by 2030 and another 5.6pc by 2040.

“Efficiency as it is talked about in relation to dairy cows means producing more milk per cow, but the cow produces more methane as it produces more milk,” EPA senior manager, Stephen Treacy told the Irish Independent.