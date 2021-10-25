Farming

Cuts to cattle numbers would hit rural economy, wipe billions of agri output and lead to thousands of job losses

Carbon budget says technology may only deliver relatively small GHG reductions

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

Cuts to cattle numbers to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets would significantly impact the rural economy, wipe potentially billions of agricultural output and lead the thousands of job losses.

The stark predictions are contained within a report published yesterday by the Climate Advisory Council as it submitted to Government crucial carbon budgets consistent with a 51pc reduction in greenhouse gases in 2030.

The Council said only relatively small reductions in agricultural GHG emissions can be achieved by currently proven technical mitigation alone and that under all scenarios analysed, these alone are insufficient to leave Agriculture within any of its core carbon budget scenarios considered.

