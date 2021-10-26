‘Cuts to cattle numbers would cost rural economy'

Cuts to cattle numbers to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets would significantly impact the rural economy, wipe potentially billions of agricultural output and lead to thousands of job losses. The stark predictions are contained in a report published yesterday by the Climate Advisory Council as it submitted to Government crucial carbon budgets consistent with a 51pc reduction in greenhouse gases in 2030. The Council said only relatively small reductions in agricultural GHG emissions can be achieved by currently proven technical mitigation alone and that under all scenarios analysed, these alone are insufficient to leave agriculture within any of its core carbon budget scenarios considered. It said progressively larger reductions in agricultural GHG emissions require actions to reduce livestock agricultural activity. Its report detailed the results of modelling of scenarios where significant cuts to cattle numbers are envisaged. Under the scenarios, where agricultural GHG are required to reduce by 30pc or more, Suckler cow numbers decline from just above 1m head in 2018 to 200,000 head by 2030. While the cuts to cattle numbers modelled do help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the sector, the Council admits they have impacts on agricultural output value and agricultural sector income. It also says large changes in bovine agricultural output volume will have large knock-on consequences for economic activity levels and employment in the food processing sector and for the wider Irish economy. Under a scenario where a 20pc emissions cut is demanded of agriculture, over €1bn could be wiped off the sector’s output, with the potential for 6,000-13,000 job losses, with up to 45,000 job losses when a 51pc cut is envisaged. The Council said the acceleration of technology development, leading to additional emission mitigation possibilities and increasing the rate of technology adoption, could help to avoid the need for a reduction in bovine agriculture activity levels.