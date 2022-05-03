Farming

CSO: 25 farmers took their own lives in 2019

Mental health in rural areas has become a particular point of concern. Stock image Expand

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

Mental health issues in rural Ireland are coming under increasing scrutiny, with the farm community particularly at risk of rural isolation and depression.

On average, 25 farmers die every year by suicide, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to the Farming Independent. Mental health in rural areas has become a particular point of concern, especially in the wake of a number of high-profile murder/suicide cases in the country last year.

