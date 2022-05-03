CSO: 25 farmers took their own lives in 2019

Mental health issues in rural Ireland are coming under increasing scrutiny, with the farm community particularly at risk of rural isolation and depression.

On average, 25 farmers die every year by suicide, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to the Farming Independent. Mental health in rural areas has become a particular point of concern, especially in the wake of a number of high-profile murder/suicide cases in the country last year.

While the latest figures from the CSO only go back as far as 2019, there has already been considerable concern in certain areas this year, with Cork County Council recently informed of several farmer suicides in local communities.

The news is likely to upset many living in rural Ireland, but the rate of farmer suicide has decreased over the years from a high of 34 cases in 2014 to 25 cases in 2019, and an ever-growing awareness of depression and mental health issues in communities is being supported by charities such as Make a Moove and Embrace Farm.

However, farmers are still a vulnerable group of society with a previous Men’s Health Forum report highlighting the stigma that is felt by many male farmers in opening up about their feelings of depression.

The most recent National Self-Harm Registry Report also highlighted that at hospitals considered to be in rural areas, such as Bantry and Ennis, self-harm cases have almost doubled.

Men were more likely than women to need treatment for alcohol abuse and self-cutting.

“Men who engaged in self-cutting required more intensive treatment than women,” the report said. “Respectively, in 2019, 22pc of men received sutures and 3pc were referred for plastic surgery compared to 18pc and 1pc of women.”

While the report is from 2019, many will be concerned that the pandemic exacerbated issues around accessing mental health services, particularly in rural areas.

If you have been affected by this story, the Samaritans is a free support service. Freephone 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.

