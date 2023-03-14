Creosote ban will be an ‘absolute disaster’ for ACRES and TAMS

The incoming ban on creosote will be “an absolute disaster” for new schemes such as ACRES and TAMS 3, Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill warned a recent meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture.

“We have an awful lot of new schemes on track and if we haven’t got a certified product for them it’s going to be an absolute disaster, TAMS and ACRES,” the Tipperary man said.

“To get the EU to turn on this isn’t going to be simple. But the fact if we can’t operate our schemes with a certified product I think that does change the landscape very very significantly so we will write to Minister McConalogue on that and outline the issues raised.”

Senator Paul Daly claimed: “There’s no point having a TAMS scheme if there’s no product certified that can be used (for fencing).”

The meeting was attended by various industry stakeholders which included PDM business director Richard O’Connor.

PDM is Ireland's only registered supplier of pressure treated creosoted products and a long-standing supplier to utilities such as ESB, Eir, and Northern Ireland Electricity.

Mr O’Connor warned that it could take18 months to get a new plant in place capable of using the new approved oils.

“Creosote currently qualifies for TAMS but alternatives have not been given approval by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) and won’t qualify for use under TAMS,” he said.

“It could take between a year and 18 months for NSAI to complete the approval process.”

The stakeholders said that the price of each individual stake could also increase by €5 for farmers as a result of the higher cost associated with using the alternative treatments.

Classed as a carcinogen, creosote has been under review for a number of years and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) conducted a public consultation and review on its use.

In the future, creosote will only be permitted for use on wood used for railway sleepers and telecommunication poles.

Until now, it has been used to treat nearly 60pc of agricultural fencing, and it has been used for staking of fruit trees.

The enforcement of the new regulation lies with the Department of Agriculture which has said stores, merchants and importers must ensure that all stocks of creosote products are sold to professional end-users or else returned to their supplier.

Fencing materials distributor James Geoghegan told the Committee that by April, he won’t have any timber stakes to sell.

“I run a company who imports and distributes creosote fencing materials manufactured by a company called Scanpole who are based in Finland and have timber treatment plants in several European countries including the UK. It's the UK plant who supplies me with creosote timber,” he said.

“As it stands, now Scanpole will not supply me with creosote treated timber after March this year.

“I have spoken to most of Ireland's creosote timber importers and suppliers in the last few weeks and we have come to the conclusion that there will be a massive shortfall of fencing material on the market after March this year.

"In fact retailers are already running out of creosote materials as farmers are stocking up before the ban comes in to place.”

Mr Geoghegan said that Scanpole has not received their licence to use the new chemicals at their UK plant, and that it is hoping to get its licence by next December,

“Then they will have to build a new treatment plant to suit the new chemical as their existing plant will still be using creosote for the UK market. A new plant to use the new chemical is estimated to cost between €1.5 and €5 million depending on capacity,” Mr Geoghegan continued.

The importer highlighted that the next 12 months will bring huge demand for fencing materials with 46,000 farmers entering ACRES.

“It will require massive amounts of fencing materials as every farmer has to fence off all drains, rivers and wildlife areas on their farms. This will take an average of 300-400 stakes per farm extra over the average fencing done on farms every year,” he said.

“There is some tanalised timber on the Irish market but farmers don't trust it as its lifespan can be as short as only 3-8 years.

“Farmers cannot afford to replace fences every 3-8 years as the labour is a huge cost in fencing along with the replacement cost of materials. Creosote fencing has a lifespan of up to 40 years.

“There is a new chemical available in the future that farmers will be happy to use as it has a 25-year life expectancy. However the extra cost is massive and farmers won't be able to afford to use it.”

The stakeholders concluded that the “only real option” is to seek a derogation from Europe to continue using creosote treated timber “as the small print in the European ban clearly states that there is to be no ban on creosote until there are sufficient quantities of alternative products available on the market for farmers to use.”