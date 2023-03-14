Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Creosote ban will be an ‘absolute disaster’ for ACRES and TAMS

Retailers are already running out of creosote materials

Until now, Creosote has been used to treat nearly 60pc of agricultural fencing, and it has also been used for staking of fruit trees. Expand

Close

Until now, Creosote has been used to treat nearly 60pc of agricultural fencing, and it has also been used for staking of fruit trees.

Until now, Creosote has been used to treat nearly 60pc of agricultural fencing, and it has also been used for staking of fruit trees.

Until now, Creosote has been used to treat nearly 60pc of agricultural fencing, and it has also been used for staking of fruit trees.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The incoming ban on creosote will be “an absolute disaster” for new schemes such as ACRES and TAMS 3, Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill warned a recent meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture.

We have an awful lot of new schemes on track and if we haven’t got a certified product for them it’s going to be an absolute disaster, TAMS and ACRES,” the Tipperary man said.

Most Watched

Privacy