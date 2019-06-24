Crater appears in German cornfield after Second World War bomb explodes

Unexploded bombs dating back to the war are often found in Germany.

A big crater is pictured in a corn field after a bomb from the World War exploded in Halbach, Germany (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)
A big crater is pictured in a corn field after a bomb from the World War exploded in Halbach, Germany (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)

A crater has appeared in a field in central Germany, apparently caused by a Second World War bomb exploding in the middle of the night.

Police said on Monday that the crater was discovered on Sunday afternoon near Limburg and there was no indication it was caused by farm machinery or other tools.

Residents reported having heard a loud explosion and felt a blast in the early hours of Sunday.

Workers inspect the crater (Boris Roessler/Dpa/AP)

No one was hurt.

News agency dpa reported that police said the shape of the crater, among other factors, led explosives clearance experts to confirm it was created by a bomb.

The crater is 10 metres (33 feet) and four metres (13 feet) deep.

The crater in the cornfield (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany.

Press Association


