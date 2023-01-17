Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -2.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Cow reduction schemes ‘unnecessary because of nitrates’

&ldquo;The department has looked at what it would cost to reduce cow numbers and suddenly realised they can&rsquo;t afford it.&quot; Expand

Close

&ldquo;The department has looked at what it would cost to reduce cow numbers and suddenly realised they can&rsquo;t afford it.&quot;

“The department has looked at what it would cost to reduce cow numbers and suddenly realised they can’t afford it."

“The department has looked at what it would cost to reduce cow numbers and suddenly realised they can’t afford it."
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that plans for suckler cull schemes will not be progressed further at this time, while leaving the door open for further discussion around a dairy exit scheme.

Speaking at the IFA’s climate summit in Thomond Park last week, Minister McConalogue said the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group “were clear” in their rejection of a suckler cull, while the Dairy Group yielded “a number of different perspectives” in support of a voluntary dairy reduction.

Most Watched

Privacy