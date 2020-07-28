Farming

Covid-19 could have cost NPA €4m in losses if it struck now

Anna Marie McHugh. Photo: Mark Condren

Anna Marie McHugh. Photo: Mark Condren

Gordon Deegan

The company behind the National Ploughing Association of Ireland (NPA) would have been staring at losses of €3.5m to €4m this year if Covid-19 had only struck Ireland now.

That is according to the MD of the NPA company, Anna Marie McHugh who stated that by late July/early August, the spend for the planned three-day event at Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow in September would have been €3.5m to €4m.

"We would have been able to recoup nothing out of that and we would have had to take it on the chin," she said.