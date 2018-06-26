Young farmer banned from driving, after being caught driving while disqualified

A young farmer has been banned from driving after being caught driving a tractor for several hundred yards while already disqualified.

Craig Anderson was stopped by Gardai driving a red Fiat tractor at Ballindrait, Raphoe in Co Donegal on June 2nd last.

Garda received information that the 26-year-old was driving on lands while working for his uncle while banned from being behind the wheel. He was arrested and admitted to driving while disqualified.

Letterkenny District Court heard Anderson of Hillcrest, Aughawee, Lifford, Lifford, was previously banned from driving for two years in July, 2017 for drink-driving. His solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher, told the court that he was travelling between fields working for his uncle and only drove for several hundred yards.