Tuesday 26 June 2018

Young farmer banned from driving, after being caught driving while disqualified

(stock photo)
(stock photo)

Stephen Maguire

A young farmer has been banned from driving after being caught driving a tractor for several hundred yards while already disqualified.

Craig Anderson was stopped by Gardai driving a red Fiat tractor at Ballindrait, Raphoe in Co Donegal on June 2nd last.

Garda received information that the 26-year-old was driving on lands while working for his uncle while banned from being behind the wheel.

He was arrested and admitted to driving while disqualified.

Letterkenny District Court heard Anderson of Hillcrest, Aughawee, Lifford, Lifford, was previously banned from driving for two years in July, 2017 for drink-driving.

His solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher, told the court that he was travelling between fields working for his uncle and only drove for several hundred yards.

He said "The information was passed on to Gardai by a third party. There are land issues here."

Judge Paul Kelly said the accused should not have been driving and there was a blatant disregard to the fact that he was already banned.

"He should not have been on the road. It was a blatant disregard," he said.

He fined Anderson €250 for not having insurance and a further €250 for driving while disqualified and disqualified him for two years on that charge.

"If he is caught again, he will be going to jail," added Judge Kelly.

Online Editors

