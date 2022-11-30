Farming

Woman loses Appeal Court battle with elder siblings over £244,000 farm estate of father who died in 1987

The Court of Appeal rejected Catriona Cunniffe's challenge to the High Court's rulings. Stock image Expand

The Court of Appeal rejected Catriona Cunniffe's challenge to the High Court's rulings. Stock image

Tim Healy

A woman has lost an Court of Appeal case over her claim she did not get her full quarter share of her father's IR£243,000 (€308,000) estate after he died in 1987 when she was 17.

Catriona Cunniffe also claimed her brother Michael and sister Martina had reneged on an agreement that she would be entitled to reside for as long as she wanted in their their former family home at Lisdeligney, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, and that, as a result, she suffered personal injury.

