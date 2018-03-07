Wind farm operator loses High Court challenge to a refusal of permission for 25 turbines in Meath

North Meath Wind Farm (NWF), and its shareholder, Element Power Ireland (EPI), brought the challenge against An Bord Pleanála over a refusal for the wind turbines at Castletownmoor, about 2.9km north of Kells.

A central feature of NWF/EPI's challenge was over an alleged error and another admitted error in an inspector's report, which became part of the board's decision.

The alleged error related to the mischaracterisation of the surrounding landscape of the wind farm site as "hilly and farmland" rather than "hilly and flat farmland and flat peat land".