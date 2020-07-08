West Clare farmer to challenge mother's will

A west Clare farmer has told a court that he wants a will concerning a family property dispute challenged.

In May, Gardai arrested John Morrissey of Clonreddan, Cooraclare the same day his mother was buried as a result of a criminal damage offence he committed at the property which is at the centre of the dispute and Mr Morrissey has been on remand in custody since.

Father of six children aged 25 to 13, John Morrissey (53) has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a fuse box at the home of his brother, Tom Morrissey at Alva, Cooraclare on May 5th.

When arrested and cautioned on the charge in May, John Morrissey replied: “That’s not Tom Morrissey’s f**king home.”

The disputed property was owned by Mr Morrissey’s late mother and she died in May.

John Morrissey farms all of the land surrounding the house and he told the Ennis District Court today: “I want the will challenged.”

In response, Judge Patrick Durcan told Mr Morrissey: “I can’t deal with that, so I can’t. Your solicitor, Stiofan Fitzpatrick is an expert on wills”.

Mr Fitzpatrick told the court today that the criminal damage matter relates “to an ongoing family dispute. Mr Morrissey is very entrenched in relation to it.

“He has strong beliefs in relation to it. It is a historical matter. He accepts that on the date in question that he damaged the fuse box. He has been in custody on the matter since May 7th.”

Mr Fitzpatrick previously told the court that Mr Morrissey believes that the disputed house “isn’t the property of his brother who is the complainant".

Judge Durcan stated that he would strike out the criminal damage matter out if compensation of €200 is paid to the Court Discretionary Fund (CDF) by John Morrissey.

Mr Morrissey stated that he would pay the money to the CDF.

Judge Durcan told John Morrissey “I don’t know very much about this case." and in response, Mr Morrissey stated: “Well, I do, your honour.”

Judge Durcan stated that he had a great deal of sympathy for Mr Morrissey as he has for all people that appear before him.

Judge Durcan told Mr Morrissey “I don’t want you to have a criminal record from this” and in response, Mr Morrissey said: “I’m not worried about my record.”

Judge Durcan stated that he would strike the matter out if the €200 is paid by September 2nd.

One of 13 siblings from a very well known west Clare family, Mr Morrissey is a self-taught tradesman working as a farmer back in west Clare on very marginal land.

Mr Morrissey remains on remand in custody at Portlaoise prison concerning a separate charge and Mr Fitzpatrick told the court today that he has no instructions from Mr Morrissey to make a bail application.

Mr Morrissey remains in custody as a hearing concerning into that case has to be heard at Ennis Circuit Court.

