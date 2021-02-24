Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Warning for 'Beef Plan' civil servant found negotiating against Department

The part-time farmer and employee of the Department of Agriculture was issued with a verbal warning after his bosses became aware that he was a member of the Beef Plan Movement where he had not obtained prior approval. Expand

Close

The part-time farmer and employee of the Department of Agriculture was issued with a verbal warning after his bosses became aware that he was a member of the Beef Plan Movement where he had not obtained prior approval.

The part-time farmer and employee of the Department of Agriculture was issued with a verbal warning after his bosses became aware that he was a member of the Beef Plan Movement where he had not obtained prior approval.

The part-time farmer and employee of the Department of Agriculture was issued with a verbal warning after his bosses became aware that he was a member of the Beef Plan Movement where he had not obtained prior approval.

Gordon Deegan

A civil servant was issued with a verbal warning after his bosses at the Department of Agriculture discovered that he was part of a Beef Plan movement delegation involved in talks with the then Minister for Agriculture.

Now, a State workplace watchdog has rejected the civil servant’s claim that he was penalised for being a member of the Beef Plan Movement by the Department of Agriculture for highlighting work and safety practice issues.

In the case, the part-time farmer and employee of the Department of Agriculture was issued with a verbal warning after his bosses became aware that he was a member of the Beef Plan Movement where he had not obtained prior approval.

Most Watched

Privacy