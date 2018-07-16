Vet has registration cancelled after allowing stamp certify cattle which were unfit for export

A vet found guilty of professional misconduct over allowing his official stamp be used to certify some cattle as fit for export to Morocco - when they were not - has had his registration cancelled by the High Court.

The president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, made the order against Cornelius Linehan (60), of Old Cork Road, Mallow, Co Cork.

It followed an inquiry by a Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) Fitness to Practice Committee (FTP) into a number of allegations against Mr Linehan.

The Department of Agriculture applied for that inquiry arising from complaints by the Moroccan authorities in August 2011 over beef cattle exports by Murphy Hunter International Livestock Ltd (MHIL).

The Moroccan authorities said that, of a batch of animals imported from Ireland on June 30, 2011, on foot of Private Veterinary Practitioner (PVP) certificates, 12 cases involved infectious bovine rhinotrachetis (IBR), 20 animals to date had died and another four were slaughtered under an emergency slaughtering procedure.

David Hunter of MHIL was later found guilty of making a gain by deception and was fined €100,000 and given a four and a half year suspended sentence.

A two and a half year sentence imposed on a member of his office staff, Joan Stafford, was entirely suspended on her completing 24 hours community service.

During the subsequent inquiry by the VCI’s FTP committee, Mr Linehan admitted he provided Ms Stafford on one or more unidentified dates with the practice stamp for Awbeg Veterinary Clinic.