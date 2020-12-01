‘Unusually low’ fine for TB lockdown breaches after ‘easily led’ Clare farmer loses out on €20,000 in grants

A west Clare farmer lost out on around €20,000 in farm grants due to a Department of Agriculture investigation into breaches when his farm holding was in TB ‘lockdown’.

That is according to solicitor for Hallam Studdert (51), Mairead Doyle, who told Ennis District Court that her client has already suffered a severe financial penalty as a result of the breaches of TB regulations.

The Department put Mr Studdert’s 100-acre farm at Drumehily, Cree under ‘lockdown’ after a case of TB was found in his herd in July 2018.

Judge Patrick Durcan said it was a very serious case as containing infectious diseases such as TB “is essential to the integrity of the national herd”.

“These are very disturbing cases in rural areas for everyone and they create their own tensions,” he said.

The Judge said the seriousness of the case lies in the fact that Mr Studdert was on notice that “lockdown, lock-in and lock-out pertained to this holding — and that didn’t happen”.

Mr Studdert pleaded guilty to 18 sample breaches of TB regulations where over the period from November 2018 to July 2019 he allowed 18 cattle move on and off his farm holding.

Judge Durcan said that in such cases “the penalties should be serious and a reminder to members of the farming community to not breach such regulations, as breaches affect an entire nation”.

He imposed a fine of €600 on one ‘wraparound’ count, saying that the fine was “unusually low” as Mr Studdert had already suffered huge financial penalties where he had lost out on various grants; he had co-operated fully with the Department; he had no previous convictions; and he farms ‘bad land’ and is in very poor financial circumstances.

Judge Durcan stated: “He has adopted a very Christian approach to his community and family. He is a good man.”

A testimonial from a former Clare IFA chair described married father of two Mr Studdert as a very hard-working man and respected member of the agricultural community.

Judge Durcan also commended the stance taken by the Department, which did not seek costs from Mr Studdert from their ‘complex’ investigation into the case which involved interviewing neighbours of the Studderts.

Declan Holmes, now retired area veterinary superintendent with the Department, stated that because of the animals moving to and from the Studdert farm, restrictions were put on other holdings before they all received the all-clear.

Mr Holmes stated that animals from the Studdert holding were found on four other farms.

Mr Holmes said all restrictions were lifted on the Studdert farm in April of this year.

During the period of the offences, Mr Holmes said 11 heifers were moved into a nearby farm and Mr Studdert said they were moved to keep them away from the bull on his lands.

Mr Holmes said Mr Studdert told the Department that two of the animals strayed onto his farm, while another two were left there by another farmer before taking them to the meat factory without informing Mr Studdert.

Mr Holmes said: “I do have difficulty accepting that the animals strayed but we do accept that the other party left them there without Mr Studdert’s knowledge.”

Ms Doyle told the court that Mr Studdert has a suckler herd and he does some dealing in buying and selling cattle.

She said that when a herd contracts TB, “it is one of the worst things that can happen to a farmer”.

“Mr Studdert is not making a lot of money from farming and his financial position is not good,” she said, adding that the 11 heifers in question didn’t come into contact with any other animals.

Ms Doyle said her client “is a somewhat vulnerable individual, he is a very simple man trying to make a living from his farm”.

Mr Holmes said Mr Studdert “is easily led”.

“I would say there are other people who used his good nature to buy cattle and he is the kind to help out others and he was holding onto cattle when he shouldn’t have,” he said.

Ms Doyle said Mr Studdert hasn’t been before the courts before, won’t be before the courts again.and he has learned a lesson.

