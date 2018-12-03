A judge in the UK has warned of the grave consequences of inadequate safety on farms after a young woman died, having caught her hair in a piece of machinery from the 1940’s which did not meet modern standards.

UK Judge warns of grave consequences of inadequate safety on farms after young woman dies using machinery from 1940s

Neil Carpenter, 45, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for manslaughter after he oversaw 'appalling' safety standards at Springfield Farm which led to the death of Lauren Scott.

Miss Scott, 20, was killed when she became entangled in a "dangerous" 540rpm power 1940s take off shaft at the back of a tractor, in an incident which happened on March 4 last year.

A plastic sleeve which should have covered the spinning PTO was dented and exposed the shaft - and would have cost just £75 to replace, the trial heard.

The jury was told the milling machine it powered was also "antiquated and dangerous."

Carpenter, of Dawlish, Devon, said he was working in the stables when Lauren activated the PTO and tractor without his permission, but when police examined Lauren's phone they found crucial footage which showed him sat in the tractor probably operating the mill shortly before she died.

The prosecution in his trial at Exeter Crown Court said it was proof Carpenter used the mill that day and was criminally responsible for her death.

Mr Justice James Dingemans said the PTO posed an “obvious risk of entrapment and death”.