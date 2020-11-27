Farming

Farming

Two men to remain in prison after refusing to stay away from Roscommon farm

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Expand

Tim Healy

Two men must remain in prison after they refused to give undertakings to the High Court to stay away from a Co Roscommon farm, which was the scene of a controversial eviction in 2018.

Michael Anthony McGann, who owns the property, and retired Garda Kevin Taylor of Dublin Road, Longford were remanded in custody on Wednesday by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds.

They were committed to Mountjoy Prison over their failure to comply with court orders, made in favour of KBC bank requiring them to vacate the property at Falsk, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Privacy