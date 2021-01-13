Farming

Two High Court challenges lodged against proposed Kerry greenway

Aodhan O'Faolain

Two High Court challenges have been commenced against a proposed cycling and pedestrian 'Greenway' in Co Kerry.

The actions relate to the proposed 32km South Kerry Greenway, between from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, will run mainly along the former disused Southern and Western Railway which operated from 1892 to 1960.

In the first action local farmer James Clifford and environmental activist Peter Sweetman are seeking permission to challenge An Bord Pleanala's decision of November 10th last to approve Kerry Co Council's application for the greenway, which includes a 3m wide paved surface.

