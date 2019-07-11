Trespassing cattle removed from 'super prison' site

Stock Image
Stock Image

Tim Healy

The Minister for Justice has secured High Court orders requiring a farmer to remove cattle that had been trespassing on agricultural lands in North Co Dublin earmarked for a new prison. 

On Thursday, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds made orders against James Scully, who told the court that he had removed his livestock from 156 acres of land known as Thornton Hall.

The Minister claimed that Mr Scully had, without their client's permission, grazed his livestock on the lands for several months.

He had admitted doing this in a newspaper article adding that Mr Scully had also claimed that he had been given permission to use the lands. That was not the case, David McGrath, for the Minister, said. 

Representing himself, Mr Scully from Kilreesk Lane, St Margarets, Co Dublin said all his animals had been removed.

He told the court that livestock belonging to other persons had been grazing on the lands, and he denied allegations that any of his animals had caused damage to neighbouring property.

Ms Justice Reynolds told Mr Scully that while noting he had removed his livestock, the court was satisfied to make an order prohibiting him from trespassing on the lands and that he remove all his livestock from the property.

The Judge said she did not accept that permission was given to him by any of the Minister's agents to use the lands.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

She also told him the cost of removing of his or any other person's animals found wandering on the Minister's property would be "very high."

The lands are owned by the Minister. Since 2005 the State has spent over €50m on the site, where a proposed new 'super prison' was to be built, but never proceeded.

High Court that Mr Scully's animals had been grazing on the lands for several months.

Last February, the Irish Prison Service was informed that cattle had strayed from the Thornton Hall lands and caused damage to the property of a neighbouring landowner.

The Minister never gave permission allowing any party place livestock on the lands.

As a result of what occurred the Minister spent €21,000 on works to secure the lands, including the erection of fences, steel gates concrete bollards, and repairs to the damaged property.

Notwithstanding those works Mr Scully, it is claimed, continued to trespass on the lands by allowing his livestock to graze there.

The Minister contacted Mr Scully calling on him to remove his livestock.

Mr Scully failed to respond, and instead gave an interview to the Irish Independent Newspaper where he admitted placing animals on thelands without liaising with the Minister.

This resulted in the Minister bringing proceedings against the dairy farmer. 

The court also heard Minister had entered into a lease agreement with another party in respect of the lands. 

However, the other party has been prevented from entering onto the lands and using them for agricultural purposes due to the defendant's continued trespass, the court heard.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Protesters during a farmers protest over the Mercosur Deal outside Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Farmers' fury: 'Trade deal will terminate rural life'
Michael Fitzmaurice

'Phil Hogan can shove his €1bn where the sun don't shine'

Watch: 'We'll close them down' - 2,500 farmers march on Dáil against the...
Phil Hogan: He will become only the second Irish politician to hold two terms back-to-back. Photo: Reuters

Phil Hogan nominated for second term as a European Commissioner
Pictured at the launch of the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show were Pat Gilligan, FBD Head of Customer Engagement; Brenda Kiernan, Chairperson Tullamore Show; Aisling Neville; Tullamore Show Operations Manager Freda Kinnarney and John Cahalan, FBD Chief Commercial Officer

Deadline for Tullamore Show entries is tomorrow
IFA President Joe Healy

IFA puts pressure on TDs to oppose Mercosur
Stock image: PA

Farm leaders reject radical TB proposals


Top Stories

€100m beef fund proposal - 100-head limit on finished cattle, dairy...

'Go out and buy the best stock you can afford and follow the EBI'
Advice: Michael O'Donovan of Teagasc speaking on grassland management at the Teagasc Moorepark 2019 Dairy Open Day in Fermoy, Co Cork. Photo: O’Gorman Photography

Spring grazing management is key to cutting farm costs
No through road: No works should commence on roads and other projects before landowners are satisfied that regulations governing the entire process will be fully complied with. This is best achieved by landowners operating as a managed group.

Landowners are getting a raw deal on CPO compensation
File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Farmers face growing uncertainty on prices for this year's grain harvest
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

'Would you fancy your chances more with an agricultural commissioner from...
Eoin Ryan of ABP with their award winning fillet

Goodman beef claims Best Fillet title in World Steak competition