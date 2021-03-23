Tractor sent for repair by 60-year-old widow returned in worse condition three years later

A 60-year-old widow who paid a man €300 to fix a tractor that was returned to her almost three years later in worse condition, has been awarded €1,500 damages plus €600 costs by Sligo Civil Court.

Carolyn Martyn of Knocknahur told Judge Kevin Kilrane she brought the John Deere tractor to Henry Hunt, also of Knocknahur, a number of years ago to fix it.

She said Hunt has a garage at the side of his brother’s house and she paid him €300 — she said she trusted him.

For nearly three years the tractor was not fixed by him, and in October last year she sought a court application to have the tractor returned to her.

Ms Martyn’s solicitor John Anderson said the tractor was returned following this application but was not in working order — there was water in the engine.

Ms Martyn told the court her sons would visit the garage to see if the tractor was ready and were repeatedly told it would be ready the following day.

She said a can had been removed from the tractor and as a result water had got in and parts were now rusted. She had to bring the tractor to Jacob’s Service Station in Enniscrone to be fixed.

Ms Martyn said her husband died six years ago and she needed the tractor on the farm but her sons did not know how to fix it.

“He [Hunt] always said he would have it ready tomorrow,” said Ms Martyn, adding that the key of the tractor had also gone missing.

“I thought he was genuine. I think he’s messing around with me,” she said.

Ms Martyn said Hunt would be “smart” in the pub when he would meet her sons and say he was having a “John Deere drink”.

Asked by the judge how long it had been since the tractor had started, Ms Martyn said, “a couple of years”.

Clarified

Mr Anderson clarified it was something to do with the 2003 model tractor’s water pump.

Ms Martyn said the tractor was bought second hand in Enniscrone for €19,500, and that the engine had not seized before repair work was sought.

Asked what the outstanding financial damage was to Ms Martyn, Mr Anderson told the judge he had two receipts, one for €1,106 for Jacob’s Service Station, and a €203 receipt for a taxi Ms Martyn had to take there.



Judge Kilrane totalled the figure at €1,500 to include the trouble Ms Martyn had suffered overall, adding €600 in costs.

“You’ve gone quite light on him given the trouble,” said the judge.

