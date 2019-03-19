Tractor ‘rolled over’ elderly Limerick farmer who was jump-starting vehicle

A man in his late 80s died in a farming accident after his tractor “rolled over him” when he tried to jump-start the vehicle, an inquest has heard.

Patrick Fitzsimmons, 89, died of bronchial pneumonia after suffering multiple injuries on May 29, 2017, as a result of the accident on May 17 at his farm at Fernhill, Shanagolden.

The inquest into his death was heard at Limerick Coroner’s Court on Catherine Street recently.

Inspector Alan Cullen read out the deposition of Mr Fitzsimmon’s carer Anne-Marie Lenihan, who found him on the ground on the day of the accident. She said that she noticed the gate of the farm was open.

She said he was “in and out of consciousness”.

Garda Tina Shanahan, of Askeaton garda station, said when she arrived at the scene, after receiving a report of the incident at 2pm, Mr Fitzsimmons was “unable to explain what had happened”.

She said the deceased had a “significant injury” to his left arm, above his elbow.

Mr Fitzsimmon’s Massey Ferguson tractor was 10 feet from where he was found lying, she said in her evidence.