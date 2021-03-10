Tractor in for repairs was returned damaged

A 60-year-old woman who paid a man €300 to fix her tractor that was returned to her a number of years later in worse condition, has told Sligo Civil Court she thought the man was genuine.

Carolyn Martyn of Knocknahur told Judge Kevin Kilrane she brought the John Deere tractor to Henry Hunt, also of Knocknahur, a number of years ago to fix it.

She said Hunt has a garage at the side of his brother's house and she paid him €300 and she said she trusted him.

Over the past two years the tractor was not fixed by him and in October last year she sought a court application to have the tractor returned to her.

Solicitor for Ms Martyn, Mr John Anderson of McGovern and Walsh Solicitors said the tractor was returned following this application but the tractor was not in working order.

Ms Martyn told the court her sons would visit the garage to see if the tractor was ready and were repeatedly told it would be ready the following day.

The court was told the tractor was at the garage for close to three years and when it was finally returned there was water in the engine.

She told the court a can had been removed from the tractor and as a result water had got in and parts were now rusted. She had to bring the tractor to Jacob's Service Station in Enniscrone to be fixed.

Ms Martyn said her husband died six years ago and she needed the tractor on the farm but her sons did not know how to fix it.

"He [Hunt] always said he would have it ready tomorrow," said Ms Martyn, adding that the key of the tractor had also gone missing.

"I thought he was genuine. I think he's messing around with me."

Ms Martyn said Hunt would be 'smart' in the pub when he would meet her sons and say he was having a 'John Deere drink'.

Asked by Judge Kevin Kilrane how long it had been since the tractor had started, Ms Martyn said, "a couple of years"

Mr Anderson clarified it was something to do with the tractor's water pump and the tractor was a 2003 model.

Ms Martyn said Hunt had let rust get into the tractor. She said the engine had not seized before repair work was sought.

She told the judge the tractor was bought second hand in Enniscrone for €19,500 and it had previously been used on a farm in Dublin.

Asked what the outstanding financial damage was currently to Ms Martyn, Mr Anderson informed the judge he had two receipts, one for €1,106 for Jacob's Service Station who attributed damage to water being allowed into the tractor, and a second receipt for €203, a receipt for a taxi Ms Martyn had to take there.

The total was €1,310.22. It was clarified the €300 Ms Martyn had previously paid Hunt was not included in the total.

Judge Kilrane totalled the figure at €1,500 to include the trouble the woman had suffered overall.

"You've gone quite light on him given the trouble," said the judge. In addition to the €1,500, €600 in costs was also added.

Ms Martyn read out a letter to the court outlining how the initial damage to the tractor took place and said a shed the tractor was housed in was damaged in a storm.

Ms Martyn told the court though she was made aware a fund for storm damage had been put in place, no one had been in contact with her.

