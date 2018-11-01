A judge has ruled against the driver of a tractor with a load of silage who was involved in a crash with a car.

A judge has ruled against the driver of a tractor with a load of silage who was involved in a crash with a car.

Tractor driver who crashed with load of silage had ‘a lapse of concentration’

Waters Agricultural Contractors, Buttevant, Co Cork took the case against Brendan O’Neill, of Legane, Effin, Co Limerick who responded with a counterclaim.

Rebecca Treacy BL, for Waters Agricultural Contractors, said the road traffic accident occurred on the road from Effin to Charleville on August 26, 2017.

“The claimant was driving a New Holland tractor with a silage trailer. The respondent (Brendan O'Neill) was driving a car. They were both travelling in the same direction. Sean Palmer, an employee of Waters Agricultural Contractors, was driving the tractor,” outlined Ms Treacy to Kilmallock Court.

She said figures of €1,674.44 for the claimant’s tractor damage and €7,435.83 for the respondent’s car damage had been agreed.

Mr Palmer took the stand and said the accident occurred around 11.30am / noon. He said he had been driving tractors for 10 years and was familiar with the road.

Ms Treacy asked Mr Palmer what occurred.

“I saw a vehicle in my rearview mirror. He came up on my right hand side. He was driving on the grass verge. I swerved to the left, braked and stopped to avoid impact with the vehicle. The vehicle hit the front wheel of my tractor. He came in on top of me,” said Mr Palmer.