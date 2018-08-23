Three men caught trespassing on land with combine harvesters and tractors walk free from court

Three Co Wexford men found operating combine harvesters on lands at the centre of High Court proceedings walked free from the Four Courts after agreeing to stay away from the property.

Three Co Wexford men found operating combine harvesters on lands at the centre of High Court proceedings walked free from the Four Courts after agreeing to stay away from the property.

The three, Michael and Patrick Kinsella both of Tomadilly Marshalstown Co Wexford, and Fergus Kinsella of Tombrack, Ferns Co Wexford were brought before the Court by Gardai over their alleged failure to obey orders not to trespass or come within 100m of lands at Lodgewood in Ferns, Co Wexford.

At Thursday's sitting of the High Court, Mr Justice Michael Twomey was told by Morgan Shelley Bl for the landowner John B.Dockrell Ltd that the three men, their combine harvesters, tractors and trailers were found harvesting corn on the lands by Gardai on Tuesday of this week.

The three, who counsel said had no right to be on the land, are related to John Kinsella, a former owner of the land, who is the subject of High Court injunctions not to trespass on or interfere with the lands in question.

John Kinsella has twice been in custody over his failure to comply with those orders which were secured against him, his servants and agents and anyone who has notice of the orders.

Mr Michael Kinsella is a brother of John Kinsella, while Fergus and Patrick are cousins of John Kinsella, the court heard.

Counsel said the three men's actions on the lands were "in flagrant breach" of the terms of the injunctions resulting in the bringing of a motion seeking to have them brought before the court by the Gardai and jailed for their alleged contempt.

When the matter came before the Judge on Thursday morning the court heard the men denied being in contempt or having knowledge of the injunctions obtained against their relative Mr John Kinsella.