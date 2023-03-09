Farming

‘These are all horrific circumstances’ – farmer pleads guilty to health and safety breach concerning farm death

Gordon Deegan

A west Clare man has pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach concerning a fatal farm accident which claimed the life of a farmer two years ago.

At Ennis Circuit Court, farmer, John Roche (47) of Doonaha, Kilkee has pleaded guilty to a single health and safety offence relating to a workplace accident that claimed the life of Damien Carmody at Doonaha, Kilkee on January 22nd 2021.

