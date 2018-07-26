A man walked free from the Four Courts after he agreed not to trespass on or come within 100 metres of lands in Co Wexford.

'The guards bate in the door of the house at 5.50am' - Man freed after he vows to stay away from land at centre of row

John Kinsella, who was earlier brought to court in handcuffs by gardaí, was released from custody after he was granted a two-week adjournment of attachment and committal proceedings brought against him for being allegedly in contempt of various High Court orders.

The adjournment was granted by Ms Justice Caroline Costello after Mr Kinsella, who was not legally represented and sought time to consider the legal documents in the case, gave a sworn undertaking to comply with the orders until the matter returns to court.

Vegetable grower John B Dockrell Ltd secured court orders preventing Mr Kinsella, of Ballywilliamroe, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, from coming within 100 metres of lands at Lodgewood in Ferns.

The order also restrains Mr Kinsella from interfering with the plaintiff's quiet enjoyment of the property, and from blocking or impeding any entrances to the lands.

The company, represented by Benedict Ó Floinn BL, sought the orders because it was unable to access around 150 acres of land the firm purchased in June 2017 in Ferns, Co Wexford, due to Mr Kinsella's alleged actions.

The company, of Monroe, Screen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, claims Mr Kinsella has entered the land without its permission and has illegally ploughed them.

It also claimed gates have been chained and large concrete blocks impeded movements on the lands and vehicles were used to block the entrance to the lands from the outside.