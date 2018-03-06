'Terrible' postal service fails to deliver speeding summons to farmer's jeep

A Judge has jokingly described the postal service in Co Donegal as "terrible" after a number of people claimed they had not been posted speeding summonses.

Six different defendants appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged with exceeding the speed limit.

However, all claimed they had not received a notice from An Garda Siochana to their homes, including one farmer who said he never received his summons. Judge Alan Mitchell said it was "unsatisfactory" that the cases could not go ahead.

He commented "The post must be terrible up here in Co Donegal. Apparently, An Post tell us that 98pc of the post arrives the next day." A total of four Go Safe speed camera operators were in court for the cases but were not called to give any evidence.