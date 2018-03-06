Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 6 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Terrible' postal service fails to deliver speeding summons to farmer's jeep

Stock photo
Stock photo

A Judge has jokingly described the postal service in Co Donegal as "terrible" after a number of people claimed they had not been posted speeding summonses.

Six different defendants appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged with exceeding the speed limit.

However, all claimed they had not received a notice from An Garda Siochana to their homes, including one farmer who said he never received his summons.

Judge Alan Mitchell said it was "unsatisfactory" that the cases could not go ahead.

He commented "The post must be terrible up here in Co Donegal. Apparently, An Post tell us that 98pc of the post arrives the next day."

A total of four Go Safe speed camera operators were in court for the cases but were not called to give any evidence.

One defendant, a farmer, said that his postman usually leaves his post in his jeep if he cannot get him on his farm but said he did not receive a summons.

Another man had travelled from Co Mayo to give sworn evidence that he had not received a summons for allegedly driving 89km in an 80km/h zone.

Also Read

Another woman admitted she was driving and that she had seen the speed van but said she did not receive a summons.

Judge Mitchell added that he was "delighted" that a new system is in place and that people can be prosecuted even if they do not receive a fixed penalty notice to their home.

He added "It's very unsatisfactory but that's the way the old system is. It's all changed now, of course."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review


Top Stories

Minister Ross dismissed suggestions that it would involve going into farmyards and seizing tractors

Transport Minister sets the record straight on unaccompanied...
Shed collapse. Pictured at Karol Winters farm Winterheights, Taghmon, Co. Wexford where the snow brought down farm sheds. Pictured is Karol Winters. Picture: Patrick Browne

Shocking images of farms left in ruins after Storm Emma

Cow death probe at farm part-run by State agency
Former IFA president Eddie Downey pictured on his Meath farm. Photo: Dave Conachy

Downey plans to address IFA council meeting
Pic: Justin Farrelly.

Members of Kerry IFA demand to see local branch finances
Stock image.

Private well owners advised to disinfect water supply

Cows exposed in storm and not milked for days at farm part-run by Teagasc