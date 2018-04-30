Suspended sentence for retired farmer whose 'lapse' in concentration had 'devastating consequences'
A judge has imposed a nine month suspended prison term on an 87-year-old driver whose momentarily lapse in concentration on his way to visit his wife’s grave “had devastating consequences” for a motorcyclist.
At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys has imposed the suspended prison term, a six-year driving ban and a fine of €500 on Michael Culligan.
Mr Culligan celebrates his 88th birthday this Wednesday (May 2) and the retired farmer was on his way from mass to visit his wife’s grave on October 4th 2015 when his car veered six inches into the opposite driving lane.
This resulted in the collision with the oncoming motorbike being driven by Gerard Dineen who almost lost his life and suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the crash.
Prior to the crash three and a half years ago, Mr Culligan of Burrane Upper, Knock, Kilrush in west Clare had a blemish free driving record for the previous 60 years.
In the case, Mr Culligan pleaded guilty to careless driving causing seriously bodily harm to Mr Dineen.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Dineen said that his life has been “a nightmare” since the accident and that he has been putting his family through hell as a result of his erratic behaviour.
Counsel for Mr Culligan said that there were no aggravating factors in the case and that speed was not a factor.