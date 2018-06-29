Supreme court to hear appeal over North South Electricity interconnector

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal over An Bord Pleanála's grant of permission for the planned 138 kilometre north-south electricity interconnector.

The North East Pylon Pressure Campaign Ltd (NEPPC) and a local landowner, Maura Sheehy, had asked the Supreme Court to hear an appeal following the High Court's August 2017 decision rejecting their challenge to the permission.

Eirgrid's interconnector project comprises a 400kV overhead line circuit linking an existing substation in Woodland, Co Meath, with a planned substation in Turleenan, Co Tyrone.

The project is planned to provide a second high-capacity all-Ireland interconnector alongside the existing 275kV double circuit overhead line between Co Louth and Co Armagh.

The Supreme Court will only hear an appeal if it considers a case raises issues of general public importance or is necessary in the interests of justice.

In a published determination this week, a three judge Supreme Court found some of thee grounds of appeal raised issues of general public importance while others did not.

It also set out directions aimed at ensuring a speedy hearing of the appeal.

The court agreed to hear an appeal on issues including whether An Bord Pleanála (ABP) was lawfully designated by the State as a "competent authority" under the 2013 Project of Common Interest EU regulation and whether its functions in that role created a conflict in respect of its role in approving the proposed development.