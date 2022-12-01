Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Supreme Court to decide whether farmer's €1.1m debt write off should have been approved

It is understood to have been the first time the High Court heard and approved a contested PIA application concerning a farm. Expand

Close

It is understood to have been the first time the High Court heard and approved a contested PIA application concerning a farm.

It is understood to have been the first time the High Court heard and approved a contested PIA application concerning a farm.

It is understood to have been the first time the High Court heard and approved a contested PIA application concerning a farm.

Tim Healy

Tim Healy

A debt fund has persuaded the Supreme Court to hear its appeal against approval for a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) allowing a man to keep his €1.8 million farming assets.

Most Watched

Privacy