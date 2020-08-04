Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Supreme Court singles out agriculture in climate plan verdict

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

Stock image

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Agriculture has been singled out in a unanimous Supreme Court judgement which found that the State failed to provide an adequate plan to tackle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and climate change.

The court criticised the National Mitigation Plan 2017, produced on foot of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015 which required government to come up with a strategy to drive the country's "transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable economy by 2050" - or national transition objective (NTO).

The case was taken by a grouping of climate activists and organisations under the Friends of Irish Environment (FIE) banner. FIE want the Government to take more radical action to tackle the climate crisis.