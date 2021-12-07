Supreme Court ruling on Glanbia cheese plant appeal due this week

Neil Short, from Ballycoog village, near Woodenbridge in East Wicklow. A young dairy farmer, after getting into pedigree breeding in the last two years.

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on a motion by An Bord Pleanála seeking clarification on the scope of an appeal over its approval for a Glanbia cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

An Taisce — The National Trust For Ireland — was granted permission in September to appeal a High Court judgment upholding the board’s permission for the €140m Glanbia plant.

The board’s motion in the Supreme Court was brought following a case management hearing on November 3, which was told there was a dispute between the parties over the breadth of the appeal permitted.

Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley, Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe and Mr Justice Gerard Hogan said they hoped to deliver a ruling on the matter this week.

An Taisce’s case is against the board, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Ireland, and the Attorney General.

The developer, Kilkenny Cheese Ltd, is a notice party in the proceedings.

In granting permission for the leapfrog appeal (directly from the High Court to the Supreme Court) in September, the three determining judges said the proceedings concern questions about evidence and the obligation to produce evidence in cases where a proposed development may involve potential effects on areas protected under the Habitats Directive.

The court said that such a case can ordinarily only garner development consent if it has been found there is “no reasonable scientific doubt” that the integrity of the site will be preserved according to its conservation directive.

The judges said the court considers as a matter of general public importance the pursuit of further clarity on the issue of the approach to evidence or argument about relevant scientific matters in judicial review proceedings such as this.

The appeal to the highest court was granted in these circumstances, they said.

The High Court’s Mr Justice Richard Humphreys dismissed an application for judicial review of a planning permission for the cheese manufacturing facilities in April. He also dismissed an application to appeal his decision in the Court of Appeal in July.