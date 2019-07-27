Strokestown farm eviction case set for October

Centre of attention: The house in Strokestown where a family was evicted
Centre of attention: The house in Strokestown where a family was evicted

Tim Healy

KBC bank's application for a High Court injunction requiring the family at the centre of the Co Roscommon eviction controversy to leave their home will be heard in October.

KBC seeks an order requiring siblings Michael Anthony, David and Geraldine McGann to vacate their family home at Falsk, near Strokestown in Co Roscommon.

The case was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on Thursday.

The Judge dismissed an application brought on behalf of David McGann to have separate proceedings he has brought heard at the same time as KBC's application for an injunction.

David McGann seeks to challenge the validity of the execution of the possession order obtained by KBC that was granted by the Roscommon County Registrar.  

He also seeks orders, including one preventing any party from taking possession of or interfering with the property.

KBC opposed the application.

Ms Justice Reynolds said she was not making an order to consolidate the actions, on grounds including that the cases involved different parties, and raised different issues.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The judge listed KBC's injunction application for hearing on October 10.

The McGann family were evicted from the farm last December on foot of a repossession order KBC obtained in respect of the property several years ago.

The eviction, gained national media attention after private security operatives were forced from the property by a group of masked men.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

French firemen extinguish a fire in a burning field of wheat during harvest season in Anneux, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French region orders harvest standstill after fields burn in heatwave
Stock image

US judge slashes $2bn Bayer payout in Roundup case
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo

In Roundup case, U.S. judge cuts $2 billion verdict against Bayer to $86...

Contractor's appeal upheld in case over incorrect insurance based on driver...
Launching the IFA pre-Budget Submission - Farming for a Sustainsble Future – in Dublin today IFA President Joe Healy said a progressive Budget 2020. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

‘Investors should not get agricultural relief on farmland’
The detective agreed with the prosecutor that the cattle had taken up the chase. Stock photo

Jewellery thief chased by cattle into the arms of Gardai
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

France will not ratify Mercosur deal in current form - farm minister


Top Stories

Farmer, Graham Harris and dog Ruby

'Farmers are pushed to the limit and in different directions all the time'

Palatial spread on 5ac expected to break the million mark
Mairead McGuinness. Photo: PA

Mairead McGuinness: 'Flexibility and "greening" are the buzzwords but it's...
Planting the seed: Crushing hemp seeds produces an oil that is rich in fatty acids such as omega 3, 6 and 9

Unlocking the potential of hemp
Stock Image

Growers' fears mount over British grain surplus
Growing concerns: Communities in the North fear the consequences of Brexit and a hard Border. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

NI food and drink sales rise to £5bn but fears over no-deal Brexit persist
Declan and Mark Miley with their Overall Champion Belclare and Reserve Champion, show judge, Eunan Bannon, and Cloe (5) and Josh (9) Miley.

Seven-in-a-row prizes for Belclare supremos the Miley brothers