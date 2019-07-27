Strokestown farm eviction case set for October

KBC bank's application for a High Court injunction requiring the family at the centre of the Co Roscommon eviction controversy to leave their home will be heard in October.

KBC seeks an order requiring siblings Michael Anthony, David and Geraldine McGann to vacate their family home at Falsk, near Strokestown in Co Roscommon.

The case was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on Thursday.

The Judge dismissed an application brought on behalf of David McGann to have separate proceedings he has brought heard at the same time as KBC's application for an injunction.

David McGann seeks to challenge the validity of the execution of the possession order obtained by KBC that was granted by the Roscommon County Registrar.

He also seeks orders, including one preventing any party from taking possession of or interfering with the property.

KBC opposed the application.

Ms Justice Reynolds said she was not making an order to consolidate the actions, on grounds including that the cases involved different parties, and raised different issues.

The judge listed KBC's injunction application for hearing on October 10.

The McGann family were evicted from the farm last December on foot of a repossession order KBC obtained in respect of the property several years ago.

The eviction, gained national media attention after private security operatives were forced from the property by a group of masked men.

Online Editors