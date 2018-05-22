Stolen cattle found in neighbour's shed with new ear tags

Wesley Henderson (41) had contested the five charges of stealing a cow at Ards Magistrates' Court last week claiming CCTV showed an intruder in the shed where the cows were found.

He also denied charges of transferring animal ear tags without permission from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in November 2016.

A prosecutor said it was agreed between the defence and prosecution that five pedigree calves from the adjacent farm belonging to Nicholas McCann had gone missing, and were found soon after by the Department of Agriculture and members of the McCann family in a shed on Henderson's farm, with new ear tags.