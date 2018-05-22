Stolen cattle found in neighbour's shed with new ear tags
A Bangor farmer has been found guilty of stealing five pedigree cows from a neighbouring farm worth £12,250.
Wesley Henderson (41) had contested the five charges of stealing a cow at Ards Magistrates' Court last week claiming CCTV showed an intruder in the shed where the cows were found.
He also denied charges of transferring animal ear tags without permission from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in November 2016.
A prosecutor said it was agreed between the defence and prosecution that five pedigree calves from the adjacent farm belonging to Nicholas McCann had gone missing, and were found soon after by the Department of Agriculture and members of the McCann family in a shed on Henderson's farm, with new ear tags.
Henderson denied theft and told the court a number of cows from a neighbouring farm had broken through the fence and he had returned them.
Convicting Henderson, District Judge Amanda Brady said the evidence against Henderson was "overwhelming" and added his crimes required "a degree of forethought and planning".
She adjourned the case to June 12, pending the preparation of sentence-specific reports.