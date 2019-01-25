'Stay away from each other' - judge who took court sitting to muddy field tells farmers 'wall row' must end
A district court judge relocated his court sitting to a mucky field in south Galway in a bid to resolve an ongoing dispute between two neighbouring farmers over the construction of a wall.
Judge Patrick Durcan left his judicial garb behind and put on a pair of borrowed Garda-issue ‘wellies’ after Gardai told him that he wouldn’t be able to access the field without wellingtons.
Judge Durcan said that he would preside over what he called “a special sitting of Cahermore District Court near Kinvara” in the mucky field in the townland of Cahermore.
At Gort District Court, Judge Durcan compared the row between one-time friends, Brian Gill (37) of Cahermore, Kinvara and Brian Murphy (38) to the ongoing row over the ‘Trump Wall’ in the US.
He said: “We have someone else in the world, Mr Trump who is dividing our world in a huge way and who has stopped Government operating in the biggest democracy in the world - all over a wall - and we now have this Great Wall of Cahermore that I’m sure is dividing a village."
Accompanied by four Gardai, a court registrar, solicitors for the two farmers and the farmers themselves, Judge Durcan made the 10 mile journey from Gort court to the farmland at Cahermore where the judge heard submissions from each side in the shadow of the five foot stone wall before ruling on what happens next in the dispute.
However, the trip to the lands didn’t stop the two farmers bickering in front of Judge Durcan as their bitter row continued.
Last year, Judge Durcan warned Mr Gill that he faced jail if he didn’t finish his part of the wall and both farmers have completed their part of the 3km long wall dividing their lands.