Son cleared over dad's death in tractor and trailer road crash

A Co Tyrone man has been cleared of causing his father's death in a horror crash, following a retrial.

Paul Alexander Brady (47), of Minterburn Road, Caledon, had denied the charge but accepted being a disqualified driver without insurance at the time of the collision in which his 69-year-old father Phelim was killed.

The case at Dungannon Crown Court began recently but could not be reported on for legal reasons until its conclusion. After a jury cleared him of causing his father's death last week, Brady turned to relatives in the public gallery, some of whom broke down in tears with relief.

Phelim Brady had been standing on the draw-bar between a tractor and trailer driven by his son on June 25, 2014, when they were "slammed" from behind by a lorry whilst emerging from a junction onto the A4 dual carriageway, Dungannon. Mr Brady Snr landed on the road and died instantly. The lorry was being driven by William Mark Murphy (53), from Castlewellan, who later stood trial for causing death by dangerous driving. However, he was convicted of a lesser charge of death by careless driving.