'Someone with four firearms can’t afford to be careless' - No to renewal of farmer's firearm licence

He said that he and Mr Brownrigg would have hunted
together. Mr Brownrigg told the court that he is a member of a gun
club. He said that he used the firearms for vermin control on his
farm and other farms, and also for clay pigeon shooting.
The court
heard that he has never come to the attention of gardaí before. On
September 16, 2016, his jeep was stolen from the farmyard, Mr
Brownrigg told the court. It was recovered by gardaí during the
night and had been parked on private property.
There were rounds of
ammunition in the vehicle at the time. Mr Brownrigg told the court
that he has never breached the wildlife act by poaching, nor has he
breached the firearms act, he said.
He said that he stored the
firearms in a safe and that by a rule of thumb would keep
ammunition stored seperately. He said that he has been
inconvenienced by the revocation.
The notice of revocation was made
in November 2017. Inspector Seamus Rothwell asked Mr Brownrigg if
he had walked away from members, or failed to cooperate.
"I made
statements and I answered all questions,’ he said. ‘I put it to you
that it was your responsibility to keep the ammunition secure,"
said Inspector Rothwell.
"I wasn’t expecting someone to come and
take my jeep and drive off with it," said Mr Brownrigg.
He said he
wasn’t sure if the key was in the ignition. He said that the key
went missing with the jeep.
Superintendent Gerard McGrath told the
court that The landcruiser vehicle had been involved in a
collision at Tinahely on September 16, involving three other
vehicles.
He said that there were signs of hunting and lamping in
the vehicle, such as animal blood and lamps.
"A vehicle was
abandoned in the middle of the road with over 70 rounds of
ammunition," said Superintendent McGrath.
"I would have concerns
regarding Mr Brownrigg’s involvement.
"You wouldn’t have ammunition
exposed in a vehicle. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run
and the key left in the ignition, these go to the negligence," said
Supt McGrath.
"I have reasonable grounds to suspect he may have
committed a criminal offence," said Supt McGrath.
The court heard
that no charges regarding that matter have been brought.
A
solicitor said that was a very serious allegation and not stated in
the letter of revocation. The court heard that there was also an
empty gun case in the vehicle.
Supt McGrath said that while that is
not against the law, there would be a potential that a person might
break into the vehicle on foot of its presence. He said that the
ammunition in question was strewn all over the vehicle.
Judge David
Kennedy refused the appeal. He said that the case was indicative of
carelessness. "Someone with four firearms can’t afford to be
careless," said the judge.
