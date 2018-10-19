'Sheep stealer' worst thing a farmer can be called in rural Ireland - court told

A solicitor has told a court that to be called a "sheep stealer" is the worst thing a farmer can be called in rural Ireland.

Solicitor Patsy Gallagher was speaking at Falcarragh District in Co Donegal after his client had been charged with handling 35 stolen lambs.

John McBride (47) of 11 Firmount pleaded guilty to a total of thirty-five sample charges.

Solicitor Patsy Gallagher told the court there was a “stigma” attached to the offence saying "To be called a sheep stealer in rural Donegal is the worst.”

Garda Enda Jennings said that in April, 2017, when he had been approached by a local farmer, Michael Cullen who informed him that 76 of his lambs had been stolen.

He had carried out an investigation and lambs had been traced to a location at

Carrownagannonagh, in Milford and after getting a warrant they seized 37 lambs.

McBride claimed the sheep and lambs were his and told Gardai that he had bought the lambs from a man who he had failed to identify.

He said he bought the lambs for €20 each although the court was told that lambs cost €50 each and the accused should have known the real value.