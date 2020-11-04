Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'Several' people continue to occupy Roscommon farm, High Court hears 

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Expand

Close

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Tim Healy

Several individuals occupying a Co Roscommon farm, which was the scene of a controversial eviction in 2018, remain on the property, the High Court heard.  

The occupation of the property at Falsk, Strokestown in Co Roscommon is in direct defiance of orders previously granted by the court to KBC Bank.

The farm has been the subject of lengthy proceedings involving siblings Anthony, David, and Geraldine McGann, and KBC, which secured orders allowing it repossess the property.

Privacy