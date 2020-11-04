'Several' people continue to occupy Roscommon farm, High Court hears 

Several individuals occupying a Co Roscommon farm, which was the scene of a controversial eviction in 2018, remain on the property, the High Court heard.

The occupation of the property at Falsk, Strokestown in Co Roscommon is in direct defiance of orders previously granted by the court to KBC Bank.

The farm has been the subject of lengthy proceedings involving siblings Anthony, David, and Geraldine McGann, and KBC, which secured orders allowing it repossess the property.

Last month the siblings, were brought before the court following their arrest by gardai to answer claims that they were in contempt of an order directing them to leave the property. The three were released after they gave undertakings to leave their home, and remove their livestock from the farm, which they did. However KBC returned to court late last week claiming that it was unable to secure possession of the property due to the presence of other individuals on the farm. Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds warned that any person occupying the property after 6pm last Sunday, November 1 last could find themselves being jailed for contempt. When the matter was mentioned before the High Court on Tuesday Ms Justice Reynolds was informed that despite the courts deadline the property remained occupied by several individuals. The bank remains unable to take possession of the farm, the court heard. On being informed that the farm had not been vacated Ms JusticeReynolds said she was prepared to hear KBC's application to have those currently occupying the property attached and committed to prison for contempt. The application will be considered by the court on Friday, thejudge said. KBC Bank obtained a possession order in respect of the farm several years ago arising out of a €431,000 debt on the property from a loan to its registered owner Michael Anthony McGann.