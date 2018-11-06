Second man had narrow escape in slurry tank crush that killed farmer (50) - inquest

A second man could have lost his life in a farm-yard crush accident that claimed the life of father of one and farmer Michael McGrath last year.

At an inquest at the Clare coroner’s court into the death of the 50-year-old farmer at Ballina, Labasheeda in June of last year, in a deposition, agricultural worker, Sean McInerney told of his narrow escape in the fatal accident.

Mr McGrath’s death was one of two work accident fatalities heard at the court where a jury also returned an accidental death verdict into the death of father of 10, Pat O’Connor who died after the cab from his digger that he was working on fell on him in May of this year.

In the McGrath inquest, Mr McInerney said that he was employed by Sean McSweeney agricultural and plant hire contractor from Lissycasey to assist with Mr McGrath to spread slurry on his lands on June 27th 2017.

In his deposition, Mr McInerney said that at around 7.10pm he was talking to Mr McGrath and the two were standing behind the slurry tank as his tractor and tank was was filling up with slurry.

Mr McInerney said that as his tank was reloading with slurry he ran out of the way of his tractor and tank as it rolled down a hill.

In the deposition, Mr McInerney told the inquest: “I ran out of the way of the tractor and tank and I shouted at Michael to move out of the way.”

He said: “The tank and the tractor came back quickly - Michael didn’t get out of the way in time and he got trapped between the slurry tank and the wall of the shed which he was standing in front of.”