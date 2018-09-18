An organic cheesemaker has brought High Court proceedings aimed at securing the return of 35 cows he claims belong to him.

Row over "B&B" arrangement for cattle ends up in High Court

On Monday Ralph Haslam of Mossfield Clareen, Birr Co Offaly secured a temporary High Court order against Padraig Deane and Michael King preventing them from selling, disposing or transferring 35 female Rotbunt cows, which is a breed of cattle from Holland and Germany.

Mr Haslam claims he entered into a "B&B" arrangement in respect of the cattle, which produce the milk used to make organic cheese and other products, with Mr Deane, a farmer of Annagh, via Birr, Co Offaly in 2015.

This type of arrangement involves the taking of animals for a fixed period of time and rearing them for agreed considerations, including a payment of €450 per week to Mr Deane plus the transfer of several other animals belonging to Mr Haslam to Mr Deane.

Mr Haslam claims that after the 35 cattle reached a specified growth rate target they were to be returned to him by Mr Deane.

In his action, Mr Haslam claims that in breach of the arrangement Mr Deane has failed and refused to return the cattle the cheesemaker gave to him.

Mr Haslam claims has been prepared to fulfil the terms of the B&B agreement entered into with Mr Deane.

Mr Deane, it is alleged, has also wrongfully transferred 24 of the cattle into the herd profile of Mr King, who is an organic farmer of Boveen, Brosna, Birr.