Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Roscommon eviction house men put into custody for contempt over not staying away from farm

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Expand

Close

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

The home near Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Tim Healy

Two men have been remanded in custody over their failure to comply with High Court orders to stay away from a Co Roscommon farm which was the scene of a controversial eviction in 2018.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds heard on Wednesday that both Michael Anthony McGann, who owns the property, and retired Garda Kevin Taylor of Dublin Road, Longford, were in contempt of orders requiring them to vacate the property at Falsk, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Both men were arrested, Mr Taylor at his home in Longford, and Mr McGann at the Falsk property on Wednesday morning by gardai before being brought to the High Court.

Privacy