Retired farmer convicted after turning farmyard into a waste management site

A load of rubbish led to convictions handed down at the District Court in Gorey for a retired farmer and a skip hire operator.

A load of rubbish led to convictions handed down at the District Court in Gorey for a retired farmer and a skip hire operator.

In court to plead guilty to offences under the Waste Management Act were Patrick Lennon (75) from Hillbrook, Gorey and Dermot Ivers (33) trading as Maguire Skip Hire of 1 Rory O’Connor Place, Arklow, and 6 Clogga Cove. The court heard from Wexford County Council engineer Rory O’Mahony details of what he found at Killowen, Inch Upper in Gorey on June 2, 2016.

Lennon’s former farmyard, which was close to several houses, had been converted into a waste management site. The witness from the local authority told how he observed a large amount of material, which included mattresses, timber, wire, soil, concrete, plastic and paper.