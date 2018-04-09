Farm Ireland
Retired farmer convicted after turning farmyard into a waste management site

Court Reporter

A load of rubbish led to convictions handed down at the District Court in Gorey for a retired farmer and a skip hire operator.

In court to plead guilty to offences under the Waste Management Act were Patrick Lennon (75) from Hillbrook, Gorey and Dermot Ivers (33) trading as Maguire Skip Hire of 1 Rory O’Connor Place, Arklow, and 6 Clogga Cove.

The court heard from Wexford County Council engineer Rory O’Mahony details of what he found at Killowen, Inch Upper in Gorey on June 2, 2016.

Lennon’s former farmyard, which was close to several houses, had been converted into a waste management site.

The witness from the local authority told how he observed a large amount of material, which included mattresses, timber, wire, soil, concrete, plastic and paper.

A rotating drum with holes had been used to separate large pieces of waste from small, and the engineer noted a number of skips, some bearing the Maguire livery. He also discovered several ‘end of life’ vehicles.

The enterprise was being operated without the relevant permits or licences and the waste was classified as likely to cause pollution, the court heard.

Ivers had a waste collection permit issued by Wicklow County Council but this did not allow him bring material across the county border into Wexford. The court was told that, though the yard is in a rural area, there are houses on three sides, one of them very close.

The defending barrister accepted that his clients had taken a seriously wrong turn as they set about establishing a new enterprise. He confirmed that they had undertaken to have the site returned to its original condition by April 19.

On that basis, Lennon was fined €1,750 and Ivers was fined €1,000. Judge John Cheatle was told that they had also agreed to pay the council’s costs in the matter.


