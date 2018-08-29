Reports of deal done to harvest crop on lands at centre of legal dispute

There was a large Garda presence on a farm in Lodgewood, Ferns, Co Wexford last week as three men were found operating combine harvesters on lands that are at the centre of High Court proceedings.

However it is reported that after the arrests on Tuesday of last week, a deal was worked out with John B Dockrell Ltd for the crop to be harvested, with the IFA taking part in negotiations, the Gorey Guardian reports.

The three men involved are all related to John Kinsella, the former owner of the lands who had previously been jailed for failing to comply with High Court Orders to stay away from the 150 acres, which was purchased by vegetable growers John B Dockrell Ltd of Screen last year.

Michael and Patrick Kinsella of Tomadilly, Marshalstown, and Fergus Kinsella of Tombrack, Ferns, all walked free from the Four Courts after agreeing to stay away from the land.

On Tuesday of last week, there was a large garda presence at the entrance to the land as they put a stop to the illegal harvesting of the crop there.

Some locals, angry at the treatment of the Kinsella brothers by so-called 'vulture funds' also arrived at the scene to help with the harvesting of the crops, but were told by gardaí that they would be arrested for trespassing if they insisted on staying on the land.

At Thursday's sitting of the High Court, Mr Justice Michael Twomey was told by Morgan Shelley Bl for the landowner John B.Dockrell Ltd that the three men, their combine harvesters, tractors and trailers were found harvesting corn on the lands by gardaí.

The three, who counsel said had no right to be on the land, are related to John Kinsella, a former owner of the land, who is the subject of High Court injunctions not to trespass on or interfere with the lands in question. Michael Kinsella is a brother of John Kinsella, while Fergus and Patrick are cousins of John Kinsella, the court heard.