Raiders beat farmer (81) in his home for €50, court told

Aoife Nic Ardghail

A Dublin man has gone on trial accused of breaking into an elderly farmer's home with two others and beating the victim with bats for a small sum of money.

Adam Marlowe (23), of Walkinstown Drive, Walkinstown, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and assaulting Malachy Turley causing him harm at Kettles Lane, Kinsealy, Dublin, on July 29, 2016.

He also pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing €50 from the then 81-year-old on the same date.

Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, read Mr Turley's Garda statement in which he said he had been living alone at his family home since 1986 after his mother's death and rarely left the premises or received any visitors.

Mr Turley had retired from farming a few years previously and allowed people to keep horses on his land for €100 a month.

He described how he had woken up in the early hours of July 29 to have a cup of tea and a slice of apple tart.

He went back to bed and was roused again from his sleep to find a man standing in his bedroom doorway.

Mr Turley said he grabbed his walking stick to defend himself but then saw two other "fit lads". He said the men wore homemade balaclavas and carried bats, a small blade and a firearm that looked like an imitation.

The three intruders had pushed him onto his bed and beat him as they screamed: "Where's the safe?" and called him by his first name.

The complainant stated one of the men had a "Dublin suburbs" accent and kept hitting him and demanding money while the two others left the room. "I was just lying there and taking the beating, not thinking ahead," Mr Turley said.

He went unconscious at one point and when the two intruders re-entered his room, he was pulled to the floor and his mattress thrown on top of him where he heard them pull his bedroom apart, get hold of keys and walk out of his room.

Mr Turley remained under his mattress for up to 30 minutes. When he got up, he found his house ransacked, €50 missing from his wallet and two small bags of coins taken.

He revealed that he waited a while to ring his brother because he didn't want to disturb him so early.

Mr Turley said he received five stitches to his hand, suffered bruising to his body and was prescribed painkillers. He told gardaí his "main concern was this incident could have been worse" and he didn't want anyone else to go through his ordeal.

Earlier, Ms Boyle told the jury that Garda forensics recovered a piece of blue material in the bedroom and DNA recovered from this matched the accused.

She said it was the State's case that Mr Marlowe was one of the three men.

The trial continues before Judge Melanie Greally and a jury of eight men and four women.

