Raiders beat farmer (81) in his home for €50, court told

A Dublin man has gone on trial accused of breaking into an elderly farmer's home with two others and beating the victim with bats for a small sum of money.

A Dublin man has gone on trial accused of breaking into an elderly farmer's home with two others and beating the victim with bats for a small sum of money.

Adam Marlowe (23), of Walkinstown Drive, Walkinstown, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and assaulting Malachy Turley causing him harm at Kettles Lane, Kinsealy, Dublin, on July 29, 2016.

He also pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing €50 from the then 81-year-old on the same date. Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, read Mr Turley's Garda statement in which he said he had been living alone at his family home since 1986 after his mother's death and rarely left the premises or received any visitors.

Mr Turley had retired from farming a few years previously and allowed people to keep horses on his land for €100 a month. He described how he had woken up in the early hours of July 29 to have a cup of tea and a slice of apple tart.